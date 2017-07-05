Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Quiets Yankees in Tuesday's win

Happ (3-5) dished six quality innings, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six Yankees in Tuesday's road win.

Happ extinguished the Bronx Bombers' bats on the Fourth of July while his teammates provide the fireworks to back up his strong effort. Through his first five starts, the veteran went 0-4 with a 5.33 ERA and eight home runs allowed. However, in Happ's last five outings, he's allowed just one homer while going 3-1 with a 1.99 ERA. He'll look to keep rolling into the break when he toes the rubber Sunday against Houston.