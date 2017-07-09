Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Shelled Sunday in loss to Astros
Happy (3-6) allowed six runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks across four innings in Sunday's loss to the Astros. He struck out three.
Happ was blitzed for five runs in the third inning, including three home runs, but he was let off the hook for most of that damage because of a Josh Donaldson error. He struggled again in the fourth, walking a pair of batters before Carlos Correa laced an RBI single to right, and he was removed prior to the fifth with 82 pitches already under his belt. Happ's struggles Sunday came as a bit of a surprise after he had previously rattled off five consecutive quality starts to lower his ERA to a solid 3.47. Although the left-hander would've hoped to head into the All-Star break on a higher note, he has made some promising strides of late and will look to get back on track when the season resumes next week.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Quiets Yankees in Tuesday's win•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Posts strong marks in first healthy month•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Holds Orioles to two runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Quality start gets wasted Friday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Strikes out nine in victory•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Captures first win of 2017•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...