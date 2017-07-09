Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Shelled Sunday in loss to Astros

Happy (3-6) allowed six runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks across four innings in Sunday's loss to the Astros. He struck out three.

Happ was blitzed for five runs in the third inning, including three home runs, but he was let off the hook for most of that damage because of a Josh Donaldson error. He struggled again in the fourth, walking a pair of batters before Carlos Correa laced an RBI single to right, and he was removed prior to the fifth with 82 pitches already under his belt. Happ's struggles Sunday came as a bit of a surprise after he had previously rattled off five consecutive quality starts to lower his ERA to a solid 3.47. Although the left-hander would've hoped to head into the All-Star break on a higher note, he has made some promising strides of late and will look to get back on track when the season resumes next week.