Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Throws 20 pitches Thursday
Happ (elbow) threw 20 pitches from 60 feet Thursday, The Athletic's John Lott reports.
This was a light throwing session, and neither Happ or pitching coach Pete Walker wanted to comment to Lott about the session. He is dealing with inflammation in his left elbow, and is without any kind of firm timetable for a return or a rehab assignment. Mat Latos and Casey Lawrence were confirmed as the two fill-in starters this weekend for Happ and Aaron Sanchez (finger).
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Lands on DL•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Likely DL bound with elbow inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Positive report on elbow from GM•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: MRI on tap Monday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Leaves with elbow soreness•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Pulled from start with apparent injury•
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...