Happ (elbow) threw 20 pitches from 60 feet Thursday, The Athletic's John Lott reports.

This was a light throwing session, and neither Happ or pitching coach Pete Walker wanted to comment to Lott about the session. He is dealing with inflammation in his left elbow, and is without any kind of firm timetable for a return or a rehab assignment. Mat Latos and Casey Lawrence were confirmed as the two fill-in starters this weekend for Happ and Aaron Sanchez (finger).