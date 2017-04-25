Howell (shoulder) was activated from the DL on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

Now that he's back in full health, Howell will return to the Blue Jays' bullpen. During his rehab assignment at High-A Dunedin, Howell pitched two shutout innings over two games and struck out five batters. In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned Leonel Campos to Triple-A Buffalo.