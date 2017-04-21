Howell (shoulder) allowed one hit and struck out two In one inning Thursday for High-A Dunedin, The Athletic's John Lott reports.

Howell is eligible to return to the big-league club once he feels up to the task, and it seems that will happen sooner rather than later. However, Thursday was his first rehab game, and the left-hander will probably require another one or two more outings before rejoining the Jays' bullpen. A reasonable expectation for Howell's return would be after the weekend series when the team heads to Yankee Stadium for a three-game set beginning Monday.