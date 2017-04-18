Howell (shoulder) is expected to appear in a few rehab appearances with High-A Dunedin before returning to the big-league bullpen, Mike Wilner of the Blue Jays Radio Network reports.

The left-hander has been on the disabled list since April 9 (retroactive to April 7, however), but it seems like he's been able to nurse his ailing shoulder back to full health in the meantime. Howell should be able to return to Toronto in the next week or so, and he'll likely resume a fairly prominent role in their bullpen once he's good to go.