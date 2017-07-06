Howell (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

This is good news for the southpaw, as little had been revealed about his recovery process prior to this development. He's expected to pitch a few more outings with the Bisons, likely meaning he'll return to the Blue Jays' relief corps later in July.

