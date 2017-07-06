Blue Jays' J.P. Howell: Starts rehab stint
Howell (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
This is good news for the southpaw, as little had been revealed about his recovery process prior to this development. He's expected to pitch a few more outings with the Bisons, likely meaning he'll return to the Blue Jays' relief corps later in July.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.P. Howell: Placed on 10-day disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' J.P. Howell: Falling short of expectations•
-
Blue Jays' J.P. Howell: Not gaining favor with new manager•
-
Blue Jays' J.P. Howell: Comes off disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' J.P. Howell: Completes first inning of rehab•
-
Blue Jays' J.P. Howell: On brink of return•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...