Blue Jays' J.P. Howell: Takes loss in rehab outing
Howell (shoulder) allowed an earned run on three hits and a walk on 22 pitches (two outs) while taking the loss in Friday's rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
In 1.2 rehab innings, the lefty has allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, one walk and a hit batsman. Needless to say, his rehab stint isn't going much better than Howell's poor showing in 13 MLB games this season (8.31 ERA, 2.19 WHIP, .324 BAA and a 5:7 K:BB). Regardless, the offseason acquisition will likely return to the Jays in short order, but he's certainly lost his grip on high-leverage work.
