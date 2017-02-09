Happ was named part of Team USA's 13-man pitching staff for the World Baseball Classic, Mike Wilner reports.

Happ was one of only two Blue Jays to make the team (Marcus Stroman was the other). Despite tossing a career-high 195 innings in 2016, the 34-year-old lefty has committed to ramping up the new campaign early, adding an extra month to the 2017 season by participating in the WBC. Coming off his first 20-win season, Happ will draw the attention of many in drafts this year, but the extra workload in March raises concerns about what the veteran will have left in the tank late in the MLB season.