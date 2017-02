Elmore signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays that includes an invite to spring training, Toronto radio play-by-play broadaster Mike Wilner reports.

Elmore hit .218 in 78 big-league at-bats last year and has bounced between Triple-A and the majors over the last four seasons. If he sticks with the Jays, he'll likely take on a similar role as organizational depth around the infield and outfield.