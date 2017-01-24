Blue Jays' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays
Saltalamacchia agreed to a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
Saltalamacchia was hot out of the gates with Detroit last season, smacking six homers in his first 12 games, but he finished with a .171 average and 69 wRC+ in 292 plate appearances. He'll get a chance to compete for the backup role behind Russell Martin, and while he has enough power to reach double-digits in home runs even in a reserve role, the 31-year-old sells out for that power (30.5 percent strikeout rate for career) and that makes him a huge liability in the batting average category.
More News
-
Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Becomes free agent Monday•
-
Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Game continues to slide•
-
Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Hits 11th homer of season in Tuesday's loss•
-
Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Having August to forget•
-
Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Blasts pinch-hit homer Sunday•
-
Tigers' Jarrod Saltalamacchia: Out of lineup Sunday•