Saltalamacchia agreed to a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

Saltalamacchia was hot out of the gates with Detroit last season, smacking six homers in his first 12 games, but he finished with a .171 average and 69 wRC+ in 292 plate appearances. He'll get a chance to compete for the backup role behind Russell Martin, and while he has enough power to reach double-digits in home runs even in a reserve role, the 31-year-old sells out for that power (30.5 percent strikeout rate for career) and that makes him a huge liability in the batting average category.