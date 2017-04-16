Saltalammachia received high praise from Saturday's battery mate, Marco Estrada, and the two have developed productive chemistry that could lead to more playing time for the catcher, Laura Armstrong of the Toronto Star reports.

Saltalamacchia, who signed with the Jays in the offseason, has started just two of the team's first 13 games while amassing a measly 10 at-bats. However, the door may be open to increased plate appearances after Estrada -- who struggled last time out -- pointed to the 31-year-old's influence as a key to the pitcher's seven scoreless innings. "It was the way Salty called the game. I was just trying to follow him, elevated a lot of fastballs and had them swinging at it," said the right-hander. As of now, Saltalamacchia is unworthy of a fantasy roster spot. But if he settles in as Estrada's routine catcher, the veteran could turn up as a decent punt play in daily leagues on occasion.