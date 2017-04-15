Saltalamacchia is hitting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles.

It marks just the second start this season for the backup catcher, who is just 1-for-7 at the plate thus far. With Russell Martin struggling to a .076 average out of the gate, Saltalamacchia could make a case for more playing time with some strong offensive production -- though that may be wishful thinking considering his dismal 2016 season.