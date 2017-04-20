Blue Jays' Jason Grilli: Earns first hold of 2017
Grilli allowed a hit and one walk, but struck out one Wednesday against the Red Sox en route to his first hold of the season.
The 40-year-old earned 23 holds last season, but he's well off that pace early in the 2017 campaign. The biggest cause for the slow start is the poor performance of his team. Toronto has just three wins so far, the lowest total in all of MLB. Grilli's 1.41 WHIP through six appearances isn't encouraging, yet his 3.18 ERA over 5.2 innings is decent.
