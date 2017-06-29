Leblebijian is batting .294/.369/.467 with eight home runs, 42 RBI, three stolen bases and a 26:61 BB:K through 74 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

A 25th-round pick back in 2012, Leblebijian has slowly climbed the minor-league ladder, reaching Triple-A for the first time this year in his age-26 season. He fared well between High-A and Double-A in 2016, batting .294/.361/.436, but Leblebijian has been even better this season and he may soon be in the discussion for a big-league callup. The Blue Jays have been going with a combination of Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins at second base in the absence of Devon Travis (knee), but both have played at a below-replacement level to this point.