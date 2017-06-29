Leblebijian is batting .294/.369/.467 with eight home runs, 42 RBI, three stolen bases and a 26:61 BB:K through 74 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season.
A 25th-round pick back in 2012, Leblebijian has slowly climbed the minor-league ladder, reaching Triple-A for the first time this year in his age-26 season. He fared well between High-A and Double-A in 2016, batting .294/.361/.436, but Leblebijian has been even better this season and he may soon be in the discussion for a big-league callup. The Blue Jays have been going with a combination of Darwin Barney and Ryan Goins at second base in the absence of Devon Travis (knee), but both have played at a below-replacement level to this point.
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....