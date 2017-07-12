Believeau managed a 3.14 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 14.1 innings (15 appearances) since making his Blue Jays debut on June 5.

Believeau had mixed results in four MLB seasons before signing a minor-league contract with the Jays in December. The 30-year-old lefty has proven more than capable of handling minor-league hitters -- so at this point in his career, it's MLB or bust. Believeau was called on to replace a struggling J.P. Howell in early June, and he's done just that, even earning himself a few late-game, high-leverage looks before the break.