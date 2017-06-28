Biagini (2-7) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks across 5.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out three.

Biagini got off to a rocky start, allowing a two-run double to Mark Trumbo in the top of the first inning. He settled down after that point, however, and was only breached again after back-to-back hits in the third. The former reliever enjoyed a solid run at the beginning of the season as he transitioned into the rotation, but he has failed to replicate many good results of late and has now yielded 13 earned runs over his last 12 innings to lift his ERA to 4.50. His role as a starter seems to be secure for now and he will look to get back on track Sunday against the Red Sox.