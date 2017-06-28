Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Allows three runs in loss to Orioles
Biagini (2-7) allowed three runs on five hits and four walks across 5.1 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out three.
Biagini got off to a rocky start, allowing a two-run double to Mark Trumbo in the top of the first inning. He settled down after that point, however, and was only breached again after back-to-back hits in the third. The former reliever enjoyed a solid run at the beginning of the season as he transitioned into the rotation, but he has failed to replicate many good results of late and has now yielded 13 earned runs over his last 12 innings to lift his ERA to 4.50. His role as a starter seems to be secure for now and he will look to get back on track Sunday against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Holds on for win Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Doesn't escape second frame Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Loses third straight quality start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Suffers fourth loss Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Starting strong•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Pitches well in loss to Texas•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....