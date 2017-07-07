Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Available out of bullpen
Biagini is available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against Houston, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Biagini will head to the bullpen with Aaron Sanchez coming off the DL (finger) prior to his start during Friday's contest. Throughout the 2017 season, Biagini has posted a 5.03 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP. His 63:20 K:BB is solid, and he should be able to provide depth in the bullpen for the Blue Jays moving forward.
