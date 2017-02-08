Biagini is expected to pitch a lot of high-leverage innings as a middle reliever in 2017, MLB.com reports.

Biagini's role for the upcoming campaign has been tough to pin in recent months; however, as spring approaches, his job is becoming more clear. Following the righty's breakout 2016 campaign, the team tinkered with the idea of stretching Biagini into a starting role, only to backtrack and assign him once again to the bullpen. One thing is clear though, and that is the Jays' plan to increase the 26-year-old's usage in fantasy-relevant innings for 2017. In leagues that value holds, Biagini will be a great value pick in the later rounds.