Biagini (2-8) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and two walks across 5.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

Biagini was ineffective for the most part, but he struggled especially against a red hot Mookie Betts, who took him deep in the fourth and sixth innings as part of an eight-RBI day. He did tie a season high in strikeouts while throwing 68 percent of his pitches for strikes, but he missed over the plate entirely too often and was made to pay the price. Biagini has endured an atrocious run of form over his last four starts, allowing a whopping 20 earned runs in just 17.1 innings to raise his season ERA to 5.03. He is currently scheduled to face the Astros on Friday, but another poor performance could cause the club to reconsider the former reliever's role.