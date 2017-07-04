Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Likely bound for bullpen
Biagini is expected to move back to the bullpen this week with Aaron Sanchez (finger) expected to come off the 10-day disabled list to start Friday's game against the Astros, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Multiple setbacks for Sanchez in addition to a couple other injuries to the Jays' starting staff have allowed Biagini to hold down a rotation spot since early May, but the right-hander's days as a starter appear to be over for now with the team's Opening Day rotation back intact. Biagini found success initially in a starting role, but his effectiveness has waned over his last four outings, as he's conceded 21 runs (20 earned) in just 17.1 innings. He excelled as a high-leverage, multi-inning reliever in the first month of the season and should settle back into those duties once again, but his fantasy appeal will dwindle now that his appearances will be shorter in length and will come on a less consistent schedule.
