Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Perfect versus Red Sox on Wednesday
Biagini struck out one over 1.2 perfect innings Wednesday against Boston to capture his third hold of 2017.
Biagini has notched a hold in each of the team's wins this season. He needed just 12 pitches to get five outs against one of baseball's best lineups. The right-hander will continue to play an integral role in preserving late-inning leads.
