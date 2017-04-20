Biagini struck out one over 1.2 perfect innings Wednesday against Boston to capture his third hold of 2017.

Biagini has notched a hold in each of the team's wins this season. He needed just 12 pitches to get five outs against one of baseball's best lineups. The right-hander will continue to play an integral role in preserving late-inning leads.

