Blue Jays' Joe Biagini: Stumbles in second month as starter
Biagini struggled in June, going 1-4 with a 5.88 ERA and 1.46 ERA over 26 frames in five starts.
Biagini impressed with a .245 BAA and 9.0 K/9 in May, his first month as a big-league starter. However, opponents upped their average by more than 30 points vs. Biagini in June, and his ERA for the month was more than a point higher than it was in May. He projects as a starter in the future, but Biagini will head back to the bullpen once Aaron Sanchez (finger) returns in the near future.
