Biagini will be used in low-leverage spots for a bit while he acclimates back into a relief role, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

Biagini was a standout Rule 5 pick in 2016, managing a 3.06 ERA over 60 games for the Jays. This season, he was forced into the rotation due to injuries and started 11 games in May and June. The righty returned to the bullpen and made two relief appearances just before the break (five runs allowed over 1.2 innings), so manager John Gibbons wants to give Biagini an adjustment period before slotting him back into high-leverage work.