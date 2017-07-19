Smith (shoulder) was activated off the disabled list Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith was put on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation June 19, but the rehab is over and the reliever is ready to return to the Blue Jays' bullpen. He was striking out 36.7 percent of batters he was facing and was holding hitters to a .235 average before the injury and will now look to reclaim his role as primary set-up man for closer Roberto Osuna.