Blue Jays' Joe Smith: Approaching rehab assignment
Smith (shoulder) threw off a mound Sunday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday before beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Smith has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation since June 19 but has progressed well over the past few weeks and is set to begin the final stages of his rehab regimen. Barring any setbacks, his current rehab schedule suggests that the 33-year-old may be able to rejoin the Blue Jays' bullpen shortly after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Joe Smith: No longer expected back before break•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Smith: Hoping to come off DL over weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Smith: Hits DL with shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Smith: Snags second win in four games•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Smith: Earns win in relief•
-
Blue Jays' Joe Smith: Taking over setup role•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...