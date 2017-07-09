Smith (shoulder) threw off a mound Sunday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday before beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation since June 19 but has progressed well over the past few weeks and is set to begin the final stages of his rehab regimen. Barring any setbacks, his current rehab schedule suggests that the 33-year-old may be able to rejoin the Blue Jays' bullpen shortly after the All-Star break.