The Blue Jays are hopeful that Smith (shoulder) will be able to return from the 10-day disabled list during the club's four-game series with the Astros over the weekend, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith has reported improvement with his throwing shoulder in recent days and could soon head out on a one-game rehab assignment in the minors, though the Blue Jays may feel comfortable with having him complete a simulated outing with the big club before activating him. The right-hander should step back into a primary setup role for closer Roberto Osuna once he's deemed healthy after turning in a 3.41 ERA, a 47:8 K:BB and 11 holds over 31.2 innings before hitting the DL.