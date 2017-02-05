Smith reached an agreement Sunday with the Blue Jays on a one-year contract, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

With a 3.46 ERA and 40:18 K:BB ratio over 52 innings with the Angels and Cubs last season, Smith's numbers took a dramatic step back compared to previous years, forcing the 33-year-old to settle for a short-term contract. Though the Blue Jays lack much high-end talent in their bullpen, Smith will still likely have to settle for low-leverage middle relief duties with his new team, as Jason Grilli and Joe Biagini profile as the top setup men for closer Roberto Osuna.