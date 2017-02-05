Smith reached an agreement Sunday with the Blue Jays on a one-year contract, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

With a 3.46 ERA and 40:18 K:BB ratio over 52 innings with the Angels and Cubs last season, Smith's numbers took a dramatic step back compared to previous years, forcing the 33-year-old to settle for a short-term contract. Though the Blue Jays lack much high-end talent in their bullpen, Smith will still likely have to settle for low-leverage middle relief duties with his new team, as Jason Grilli and Joe Biagini profile as the top setup men for closer Roberto Osuna.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola