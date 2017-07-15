Blue Jays' Joe Smith: Logs first rehab inning
Smith (shoulder) tossed an 11-pitch inning, allowing a hit and notching a strikeout in his first rehab appearance Friday with Triple-A Buffalo, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The 33-year-old veteran is a bit behind the expected recovery schedule, but there's been no reports of a major setback. Smith, who owned a fine-looking 1.14 WHIP with 11 holds in 34 games before the injury, should be back in the Jays bullpen very soon.
