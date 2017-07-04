Blue Jays' Joe Smith: No longer expected back before break
Manager John Gibbons said Tuesday that he no longer expects Smith (shoulder) to return from the 10-day disabled list before the All-Star break, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
The Blue Jays had previously been bullish of Smith's chances of rejoining the bullpen for their weekend series with the Astros, but it looks like the right-hander isn't progressing quite quickly enough to make it back by that time. There's been no indication that Smith's shoulder inflammation has acted up again, so the Blue Jays may just have wanted to give him some additional time off to heal up before returning to games. Once he's activated, Smith should reclaim a top setup role behind closer Roberto Osuna.
