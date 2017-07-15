Blue Jays' Joe Smith: Set to rejoin Jays next week
Smith (shoulder) will make one more rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo before rejoining the Jays next week in Boston, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Smith has been out nearly a month, but the club appears comfortable with the right-hander logging just two rehab games. The reliever owns a 3.41 ERA with an impressive 47:8 K:BB through 31.2 innings (34 appearances) this season. With 11 holds already logged, Smith should have a shot at notching 20-plus holds before the campaign ends.
