Blue Jays' Jonathan Diaz: Jumps up to Triple-A
Diaz was promoted from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Diaz owns an underwhelming .225/.350/.292 slash line over eight minor-league seasons. The 32-year-old infielder has logged just 55 major-league at-bats since being drafted in 2006 by Toronto, and his window of opportunity to reappear in MLB has all but officially closed. It would take an overwhelming series of injuries and suspensions for Diaz to get back under the bright lights.
