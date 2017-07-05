Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Collects three hits in win over Yanks

Bautista went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run against the Yankees on Tuesday.

He got a piece of the Blue Jays' game-altering four-run rally in the third inning, driving in the first run with a single and then coming around to score. While Bautista's stats are still lingering in mediocrity, that can mostly be written off to his awful first 35 games of 2017, during which he hit .173 with just three home runs. Over 48 games since May 12, Bautista has hit .287 with 11 homers, 26 RBI and 33 runs -- stats far more in line with our expectations for the veteran slugger.