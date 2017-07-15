Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Crushes 15th homer Friday
Bautista went 1-for-3 with a homer, a walk, two runs and two RBI Friday against the Tigers.
Bautista's 15th homer of the campaign helped to break open a Blue Jays victory in the seventh inning. Aside from his ability to leave the yard, his .235/.350/.409 slash line has made him a difficult player to use with confidence in fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Collects three hits in win over Yanks•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers, drives in four Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Three hits Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Named new leadoff hitter•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers against Rangers•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Hits ninth home run of May in victory•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...