Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Crushes 15th homer Friday

Bautista went 1-for-3 with a homer, a walk, two runs and two RBI Friday against the Tigers.

Bautista's 15th homer of the campaign helped to break open a Blue Jays victory in the seventh inning. Aside from his ability to leave the yard, his .235/.350/.409 slash line has made him a difficult player to use with confidence in fantasy lineups.

