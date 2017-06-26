Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Homers, drives in four Sunday

Bautista went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI against the Royals on Sunday.

The Blue Jays' first runs Sunday came on Bautista's 450-foot two-run shot in the fifth, setting the tone for their 8-2 win. Bautista has now reached base safely in 12 of his 25 plate appearances since moving to the leadoff spot last week. Furthermore, Bautista is six for his last 15 at the dish.