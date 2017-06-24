Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Three hits Friday

Bautista went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

He took his new leadoff duties seriously, beating the shift twice with hard-hit balls into right field. Bautista's had a rough June in general, coming into the game batting .145 (10-for-69) with just two homers and three RBI, but a focus on hitting the other way and getting on base seems to be helping him shake off the slump as he has five hits in his last two games.