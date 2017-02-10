Tabata inked a minor league deal with the Blue Jays on Friday that includes an invite to major league spring training, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports.

Tabata hasn't played at the major league level since 2015 when he slashed .289/.341/.289 over 38 at-bats with the Pirates. He languished at Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers' system last season before being released before the All-Star break. With the Blue Jays' outfield largely set at this point, it's unlikely that Tabata will crack the Opening Day roster.