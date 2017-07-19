Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Appeared to hurt hand in 11th inning

Donaldson went 1-for-7 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 15-inning loss to the Red Sox.

The big news here is that Donaldson appeared to be in pain after tagging out Xander Bogaerts in the 11th inning, but remained in the game anyway. Nothing has been announced about a possible injury, so it could be nothing, but it is something to monitor over the next couple days to see if any side effects linger.