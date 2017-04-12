Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Calf issue unrelated to spring injury

Donaldson's current right calf issue is not the same ailment that he dealt with in spring training, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

"This is a completely different spot on my calf," Donaldson said. It's tough to say if this is good or bad news. On one hand, it's nice to know that Donaldson's preseason injury is not necessarily lingering. On the flip side, it's not pleasing to think that the third baseman has a new problem on his hands. Furthermore, whether the two calf injuries could be related somehow is unclear. Either way, nothing should make owners feel comfortable outside of seeing Donaldson on the field for an extended stretch of games. His status for Wednesday evening's matchup has yet to be determined, but the fact that the 31-year-old was used as a pinch hitter Tuesday is a positive sign that he's nearing a return.