Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Expected to hit disabled list

Donaldson (calf) likely will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a calf injury Friday, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports.

Morosi said more information will be coming throughout the day, but this obviously would be a huge blow to Donaldson's fantasy owners and the Blue Jays. The stud third baseman has had a few starts and stops with this injury since spring training, but Toronto finally has decided to give him some rest. Expect Darwin Barney to get most of the hot corner work in his place, though Ryan Goins may chime in, as well. AL-only fantasy players are the target audience for these utility players.