Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Expected to hit disabled list
Donaldson (calf) likely will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a calf injury Friday, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports.
Morosi said more information will be coming throughout the day, but this obviously would be a huge blow to Donaldson's fantasy owners and the Blue Jays. The stud third baseman has had a few starts and stops with this injury since spring training, but Toronto finally has decided to give him some rest. Expect Darwin Barney to get most of the hot corner work in his place, though Ryan Goins may chime in, as well. AL-only fantasy players are the target audience for these utility players.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Re-injures calf, will be evaluated Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Leaves Thursday with apparent leg injury•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plays without issues Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: In lineup as DH on Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Calf issue unrelated to spring injury•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Calf still not fully recovered•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...