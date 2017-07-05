Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Heads to bench Wednesday
Donaldson is out of the starting lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Donaldson is off to a rough start this month, going 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts through four games, so he'll get a chance to clear his head Wednesday. In what has already been a disappointing season, the 31-year-old's 1.0 WAR this season is far below his 8.15 average since arriving in Toronto back in 2014. Russell Martin will get the start at third base in his absence.
