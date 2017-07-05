Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Heads to bench Wednesday

Donaldson is out of the starting lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.

Donaldson is off to a rough start this month, going 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts through four games, so he'll get a chance to clear his head Wednesday. In what has already been a disappointing season, the 31-year-old's 1.0 WAR this season is far below his 8.15 average since arriving in Toronto back in 2014. Russell Martin will get the start at third base in his absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories