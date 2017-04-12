Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: In lineup as DH on Wednesday

Donaldson (calf) is hitting third as the designated hitter Wednesday against the Brewers, Sportsnet's Mike Wilner reports.

He did not start Tuesday, but was used off the bench. The Blue Jays will opt to DH him for at least Wednesday's game in order to ease him back from the calf injury. Darwin Barney gets the start at the hot corner in his place, while Kendrys Morales stays in the lineup at first base.