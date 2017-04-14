Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Leaves Thursday with apparent leg injury

Donaldson (leg) exited Thursday's game against the Orioles after running out an RBI double in the sixth inning, Sportsnet's Shi Davidi reports.

This is concerning news for Donaldson as he had been serving as the Blue Jays' designated hitter of late to limit additional stress on his ailing calf. Donaldson appeared to be fine running down the first base line in his first at-bat, but he clearly felt a twinge on his sixth-inning double. Jarrod Saltalamacchia will take over as the Blue Jays' DH for the rest of Thursday's game and more information on Donaldson's status figures to be made available later Thursday.