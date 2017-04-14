Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Officially lands on DL

Donaldson (calf) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Mike Wilner of the Blue Jays Radio Network reports.

As expected, Donaldson will get the chance to fully rest his ailing calf for at least the next 10 days. Chris Coghlan was called up to the big leagues to take his roster spot, but look for Darwin Barney to pick up extra playing time at the hot corner.