Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plates two in return to lineup

Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run during Thursday's win over Houston.

After receiving a breather Wednesday and starting the month in an 0-for-13 slump, this was an encouraging showing form for Donaldson. He's been limited to just 43 games and owns a disappointing .238/.350/.457 slash line for the campaign, but there's still potential for a strong second half. Pouncing on a buy-low opportunity could pay off handsomely.