Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plays without issues Wednesday
Donaldson said he "felt good" on the bases in his return to the lineup Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.
The stud third baseman took a break Tuesday after tweaking his calf on Sunday and served as designated hitter Wednesday. Toronto was rightfully trying to nip any aggravation of his spring issue in the bud, and it seems to have paid off. Watch how Donaldson performs when he returns to playing the field, but he looks to be OK.
