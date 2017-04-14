Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Re-injures calf, will be evaluated Friday

Donaldson (leg) re-injured his right calf during Thursday's game against the Orioles and will be evaluated Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports

Donaldson felt a twinge of pain during his sixth-inning double Thursday, which forced him to exit the game. His re-injury certainly isn't good news considering the team had attempted to limit stress on Donaldson's calf by just using him as a designated hitter as of late. The Blue Jays have yet to offer an official diagnosis or timetable for his return, though more information will come Friday.