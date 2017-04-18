Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Return date pushed back to May
Donaldson is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks due to his latest calf issue, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
From the onset, it seemed inevitable that the third baseman would need more time to recover than the minimum 10-day DL stint, but Rosenthal's report is the first such news that verifies an elongated timetable. The Jays now hope to have the slugger back sometime in early May. Look for the current platoon situation between Darwin Barney and Chris Coghlan to continue at third base in Donaldson's absence.
