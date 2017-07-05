Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Slumping way into break
Donaldson extended his slump to 1-for-26 after going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts Tuesday against the Yankees.
The slugger has just one hit over his last eight games, and Donaldson's batting average is down to a season-low .238. He hasn't homered since June 11, and the third baseman owns a 16:6 K:BB over his last 11 contests. To say Donaldson has struggled of late would be an understatement, but the 31-year-old is too good to allow this slump to work its way past the upcoming break.
