Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Smashes ninth home run Saturday
Donaldson went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer, three walks and two runs in a victory over the Astros on Saturday.
Donaldson blasted his ninth home run of the season to erase a one-run deficit. The blast was his first since June 11, and he's now slugging .478.
