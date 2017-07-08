Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Smashes ninth home run Saturday

Donaldson went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer, three walks and two runs in a victory over the Astros on Saturday.

Donaldson blasted his ninth home run of the season to erase a one-run deficit. The blast was his first since June 11, and he's now slugging .478.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast